Grab your ice fishing pole, get comfy and land the big one.
The Moose Lake Brewery will sponsor their fifth annual ice fishing contest 2-4 p.m on Saturday, Feb 12.
The Sturgeon Lake Area Lions Club will once again donate the proceeds of their raffle ticket sales to the Wounded Warriors United organization. Last year they donated $4,000, including $500 from the brewery. This year they hope to raise $10,000, said Shawn Wigg, one of the brewery owners.
Tickets are $20 and currently for sale at Federated Co-Op Gas Station, Lakeside Lawn and Snow, Lampert Lumber as well as Moose Lake Brewing Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.