East Central School is pleased to announce its annual Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will tentatively be held on Sunday, May 16. This is the opportunity for people to nominate former graduates of our school and our school’s heritage schools. This list would include Bruno, Askov, Sandstone, and East Central. We are seeking nominations of individuals who have contributed to our world in a significant way.
The Mission Statement reads:
It is our goal to recognize Sandstone, Askov, East Central students that have distinguished themselves by their contributions in their field of work/study, to their individual communities, and to society as a whole. By providing these positive role models to our current students, they will understand the positive impact ECHS has made on individuals from our community in the past. This inspiration will provide hope and relevance to our current students in their area of studies as well as extra-curricular opportunities.
The Hall Of Fame program is under the direction of the National Honor Society at East Central. The NHS recognizes students of excellence, academically, and philanthropically. The Hall of Fame serves to recognize these strengths and accomplishments in past graduates.
A committee of area volunteers and EC personnel will review all nominations and then select submissions for the Hall of Fame Induction. We are seeking nominations for individuals who have excelled in their professional life. We also are seeking individuals who have been generous in their giving and volunteering. There are many who have served their country in the military achieving great recognition as well. These individuals may be awarded this honor posthumously as well.
We encourage all to consider submitting a nomination for someone you know who has been a good example in life. Nominees must be the alumni of East Central or the former districts it currently encompasses. Nomination forms and mission statements are available at the East Central High School Office or downloaded at https://www.eastcentral.k12.mn.us/district/hall_of_fame. Nomination forms may be turned in to the East Central High School Office or mailed to East Central Schools-Hall of Fame, 61085 State Hwy 23, Finlayson, MN 55735. Nominations must be received by February 28, 2021 to be considered for this year’s induction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.