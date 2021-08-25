Askov, MN (55704)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a half an inch.