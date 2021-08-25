The annual Askov Rutabaga Festival and Fair is on again in 2021. The popular aebleskiver and medisterpolse are on the menu as well as a variety of fries, corn on the cob and of course rutabaga sausage. For those not familiar with the festival namesake, the rutabaga is a humble root vegetable similar to a turnip and full of nutrients, according to webMD. It is related to cabbage, broccoli and other vegetables.
The event opens 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 with crafters set up and food vendors will open at noon. The 5K Rutabaga Run registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 and the race begins at 8 a.m. A variety of events including BINGO, royalty coronation, live music and a parade continue throughout the weekend, ending with a pancake breakfast at the fairgrounds 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. A full schedule can be found on the website askovrutabagafestival or Askov Rutabaga Festival Facebook page.
While a rutabaga celebration might sound unusual, Askov’s history is rooted in the rutabaga.
According to an excerpt of local historian Arla Budd’s Centennial! 1978 The Middle Years column; Askov was known for years at the Rutabaga Capital of the World.
“Most farmers started to grow rutabagas as a crop to feed their cows,” Budd said. She explained that the rutabagas gave the milk an off flavor, so residents decided to sell the vegetables for human consumption instead.
Many who grew up in Askov spent time thinning the “roots” or working in the warehouse. In the peak years 500-700 carloads per year left the community by rail to New York, Chicago and the gulf states, according to Budd.
Ludvig Mosbake imported the seeds for the first crops from Denmark and in 1817 Louis Olsen entered the market with the Sweet Maiden brand. In 1937 Andrew Henriksen began shipping his Table Delights around the country and in 1949 John Pesheck became his partner.
Budd said the largest harvest required 777 carloads.
Waxing the rutabagas turned out to be a fire danger, according to Budd. There was a fire at the warehouse in 1963, but the company bounced back. The booming rutabaga industry came to an abrupt end in 1978 after another fire destroyed the warehouse and the owners decided not to rebuild.
