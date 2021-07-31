Tall trees sway gently in the breeze as campers leisurely clean up after breakfast on a perfect summer morning. A lone woman and her large brown dog amble to the fenced in dog park. A large mural of a variety of dogs decorates the far end of the dog area. About 100 RV’s are parked on sites throughout the peaceful wooded 45 acres in Finlayson. It was not always this way.
The Banning RV Park & Campground located on Highway 23 is under new ownership. Tim and Sue Davis purchased the abandoned campground in 2016 and spent a year cleaning it up and putting it back together.
He said the original owner, Donna Haglund, owned it in the late 1960s and early 1970s. She sold it several times on contract for deed, but kept getting the property back, Davis explained. He said it eventually became a trailer park, but has been abandoned about 15 years before he purchased the property. He said the property was used as a dumping ground for garbage for many years.
“I bought it in the winter when everything was covered with snow,” Davis said. “I way underestimated my clean up budget.” He found everything from household garbage, to televisions and tires.
He said the original home is still on the property. He cleaned it up and remodeled it also.
When the campground finally opened, several potential customers called and asked if they allowed pets. Judy Loney was one of those callers. Desperate for any income, they said yes. Davis added a fenced in dog park for campers to exercise their dogs. He also set up a few simple agility pieces for the dogs to run on or through for added exercise. Those additions were the deciding factor for Loney and her husband. The Maple Plains couple wanted a park that had a space for their nine year old Black Mouth Cur, Jazz, to exercise off leash.
Jazz was brought as a rescue from Texas to the Humane Society of Golden Valley, Minnesota.
“She adopted me, I didn’t adopt her,” said Loney with a laugh. She admitted Jazz is a little bit spoiled.
They moved their RV to the park on Memorial Day weekend and spend most of their time at the park. Loney said everyone she has met is very friendly and the kids at the park are very respectful. She noted there is a new basketball court and a play area for kids.
Davis commissioned long time Ogilvie High School art teacher, Lee Ann Falen, to design and paint a large mural on a metal shipping container for the dog area. She said the mural depicts 27 dog breeds, including the Davis’ poodle.
“Grizzly, who is a white dog with a full tail, standing towards the right top area of the mural is a breed called Kuchi hound,” said Falen. She said he was adopted by a relative who was stationed in Afghanistan and given the dog as a gift.
She said the project was fun, but a challenge due to the corrugated side of the container. The project took 11 sessions or roughly four weeks to complete and over 30 colors of paint, including “John Deere Green” for the grass.
“The German Shepherd, Maverick, has over eight colors in his fur alone,” Falen said. Falen will be starting as the new Mora High School art teacher in the fall.
There are currently 130 completed camper sites and several in the works.
Visit the website for more information or call 1-612-390-0414.
