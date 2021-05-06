S
omething exciting is returning! This week we are starting the nomination period of our second Readers’ Choice Best of Pine County section. This is your opportunity to support your favorite local business, artist, teacher, professional and more by nominating them in one of the 100 categories.
The seven groups that comprise the categories are: eating and drinking; arts and entertainment; health and fitness; local; services; shopping; and sports and recreation.
To nominate, simply go to pinecountynews.com/bestof and recommend your favorite place or person.
You can nominate as many times as you like and can nominate for one or all of the categories. The website also helps you with filling in the full name and address but please remember to be as complete as possible. For example, recommend your favorite waitstaff person but be sure to include the name of the restaurant with their name.
The nomination period runs from May 5 until May 21. You will see plenty of ads in the newspapers and online reminding you to submit your nominations.
After the nomination period has been completed, we will go through each of the categories to select the five businesses or people who have gotten the most nominations. We also will look at the nominations to make sure they are valid. Those categories that do not receive two or more nominations will not move on to the voting period.
The voting period for this year’s contest will take place July 14 through August 8. You will be able to go to the same website, pinecountynews.com/bestof and see the five finalists in each category. Vote for as many categories as you want. You are able to vote one time every 24 hours. The contest is online only, no paper ballots will be available.
The winners will be announced on Sept. 30 in a printed section of each of the Pine County newspapers and online at pinecountynews.com/best of. Winners receive a certificate to hang in their business and a window cling. You may have seen some of these in businesses from last year or in advertisements in the newspapers.
Our goal is to have some fun while bringing awareness to those in our communities who are our favorites. Many people participate with nominations and even more people voted in our contest last year. We hope you join the fun in 2021.
Jeff Andres is the group publisher at Northstar Media and Kanabec Publications. He may be contacted at jeff@northstarmedia.net.
