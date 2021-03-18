Government officials, business leaders, and local residents are coming together with the goal of improving broadband in Pine County.
Pine County has announced that the Blandin Foundation has chosen Pine County to participate in a 15-week program for a community team to study the broadband problem and learn the pros and cons of possible solutions.
Pine County is ranked 84th out of 87 countiesin the state for broadband speed and access according to a Blandin Foundation report – better than only Yellow Medicine, Redwood and Kanabec counties.
“Much of Pine County is served by one large national provider,” the report states. “That may be a bottleneck to better access in those areas, because ... lack of competition can impact the drive for improvement.”
The Pine County Board of Commissioners has made broadband one of its top priorities for 2021. Pine County Administrator David Minke pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the disparity in broadband coverage and left many in the community without a reliable way to attend school remotely, work from home, or participate in their community.
On Feb. 23, a special county meeting to discuss broadband with interested community members. Over 50 community members joined the meeting, and State Rep. Nathan Nelson and State Senator Jason Rarick offered their comments and support for better broadband in Pine County.
Nineteen community members have signed up for the group, including county, Mille Lacs Band, city and township officials, school staff, business leaders, media and residents.
More information can be found at the county webpage on the project: https://www.co.pine.mn.us/government/board_of_commissioners/pine_county_community_broadband_initiative.php
The group hopes to have a final report for the program available by July 2021.
