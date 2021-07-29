Bring the family and admire the beauty of vintage cars as well as help out local veterans this weekend.
Lost Lamb Community is excited to hold their annual car show once again. They partnered with Tobies, the Mille Lacs Band Gaming Commission, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Keith’s Towing, DAV, VFW and the American Legion to create a community based event that benefits Pine County veterans. Last year they collected over five totes of non-perishable food donations for the local food shelf.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 in the south lot of Tobies. There is a suggested donation of $10 per car, but any amount is appreciated and put to good use. Spectators are asked to bring a donation for the food shelf. Their goal is to beat last year’s total. There will also be a food stand organized by the American Legion, DAV and VFW.
Lost Lamb Community is a volunteer-led 501c3 that serves Pine County veterans as well as other underrepresented and disadvantaged groups. They provide educational classes, gardening, canning, PTSD, equestrian and gear head classic car therapy as well as scholarships.
Since the organization’s inception in 2015, the non-profit has built relationships with other groups to help foster and facilitate the needs of those in Pine County. “We have found there are many unrepresented or underrepresented needs, such as a veteran that does not qualify for VA benefits that needs a wheelchair ramp, a single mother that needs fuel money to take her ill child to the specialist in the cities, elderly residents that need help moving or with projects etc. within our county that if unmet could cause serious harm or pain,” said Naomi Koenig a foundation leader. Lost Lamb Community is based on the vision and values that we are our neighbor’s keeper. “If we do not step up to help each other we will never be able to heal our community.”
