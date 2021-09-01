Marty Monette is thankful for the support of the community after he was injured in March.
The 57-year-old Bruno resident was on top of a fuel truck at a service station in Finlayson. He was preparing to fill it with fuel when he remembers hearing a loud explosion. Monette said his next memory is sitting on the ground holding his head.
The sound brought Alisa Pahakla running from her nearby beauty shop. She came around the corner with a service station employee, Terry Clennon, and discovered Monette crawling on the ground on fire. She clarified that the truck did not explode. She raced back to her shop and grabbed towels and her cell phone. She extinguished the fire and helped him walk to the beauty shop and wait for the fire department to arrive.
“There’s a little scar tissue now,” Monette said. “It looks pretty good.”
Pahakla agreed that he looks much better now.
The state fire marshal said the freak accident was caused by a spark of static electricity combined with perfect conditions such as humidity and temperature, said Wyatt Lucht, Finlayson Fire and Rescue Chief.
Monette fractured his neck, burned about 25 percent of his body and suffered nerve damage on one side of his body.
He was transported to Essentia Health-Duluth where he spent 25 days, then was moved to Miller-Dwan for an additional 12 days.
Monette said he is thankful for everyone who donated to his Go-Fund-Me account to help cover medical bills and the people who came to help work on his house, which is in the middle of construction.
“I feel so humbled,” Monette said.
He is continuing physical therapy at the Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet and Essentia Health-Sandstone.
“The people are amazing,” said Monette. “ I still have some aches and pains but I am getting closer to my normal self.”
Friends and family members of Monette invite the community to a thank you celebration at the Bears Den in Bruno from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 4. Food and beverages will be provided until they run out.
