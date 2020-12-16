The Pine County Residential Program, commonly referred to as the “Recycling Sheds,” will experience changes, effective January 1, 2021. As many people are aware, Pine Habitation and Supported Employment (PHASE), has held the contract for the last twelve years to service the recycling program. In September of 2020, PHASE notified the County they will not be pursuing the contract in 2021 and will be closing their recycling program.
The County has entered a contract with Cloquet Riverside Recycling, Inc for service of the recycling program in 2021. All of the existing recycling drop-off centers will continue in 2021, with the exception that PHASE’s Sandstone Facility will now be closed and the County will replace it with the Central Pine Recycling Center, slated to open January 2, 2021 on the north side of Sandstone at the City’s old compost site (145 Robin St, Sandstone). The Central Pine Recycling Center will be a staffed facility, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Beginning January 1, 2021, the materials accepted in the program will change to the following regimen:
• All recyclables dropped off must be emptied out of bags or containers. Plastic bags should go in the trash, unless plastic bag recycling is specifically offered at that facility.
• All rigid plastic containers, 2 gallons or smaller, may be recycled. This includes plastic numbers 1-7. They should rinsed clean. Non-container plastic items such as toys, hangers, Styrofoam, plastic forks, and garden hoses are not accepted and should be thrown in the garbage.
• Aluminum cans (ie. pop cans) and steel cans (ie. soup cans), can be sorted together. Steel food cans must be rinsed clean. Aluminum foil is no longer accepted.
• Cardboard, brown grocery bags, box board (ie. cereal boxes), and paper egg cartons may be sorted together.
• Office paper, junk mail, and newspaper may be sorted together. Magazines, books, shredded paper, and paper plates/cups will not be accepted and should be thrown in the garbage.
• Glass bottles and jars can be recycled but should not include other glass products like window glass, ceramics, cookware, etc.
For more information or questions please call the Pine County Solid Waste Department at 320-216-4220 or visit the Solid Waste Department webpage at www.co.pine.mn.us.
What can I recycle in 2021
Pine County has entered a contract with Cloquet Riverside Recycling for service of the recycling program in 2021. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, the materials accepted in the program will change to the following regimen:
Recycling shed locations
• Pine City - South Pine Transfer Station
• Hinckley East Central Solid Waste Commission Transfer Station
• Sandstone - 145 Robin St, Sandstone
• Finlayson - Behind the Municipal Liquor Store
• Willow River - North Pine Transfer Station
• Bruno - Pine County Highway Garage
Questions?
