Changing Gaits, an equine therapy non-profit organization located in Brook Park, Minnesota, has been making strides toward their goal of raising $60,000 for one year’s worth of care of the program’s 35 therapy horses.
Guy Kaufman, the founder and executive director of Changing Gaits, said the organization earned $7,400 through 55 donors during last week’s Give to the Max Day.
Changing Gaits is a faith-based organization that partners with horses for equine therapy with a healing bond to educate, mentor, empower behavioral changes, and enhance life skills for all age groups with mental, physical and emotional disabilities.
Kaufman is a Certified Equine Specialist and enjoys working with adults with disabilities, kids with special needs and mentoring troubled youth. In regards to equine therapy, Kaufman says on the Changing Gaits website, “We entrust horses to show us the way back to health. Work and observation in the horse world lends itself to extremely powerful metaphors into our own patterns, strengths, and nonverbal messages we send out.”
Locally, Changing Gaits works with Empower Recovery Services, of Pine City, to assist troubled youth and adults from Pine and surrounding counties through their equine therapy program. Changing Gaits is also a faith-based sober living community that guides men through the transition from early recovery to independent living, focusing on sobriety and personal growth.
“At Changing Gaits, we are too blessed to be stressed and we would like to thank the 55 donors that blessed us through Give to the Max Day,” said Kaufman. “We are here to serve the community. If in need, give us a call at (320) 438-4001.”
Kaufman added that their trail rides will reopen on December 1.
For more information on the program or if interested in donating or volunteering, visit https://www.changinggaits.org/ or email changinggaitsinc@gmail.com.
