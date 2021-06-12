Good news for Askov residents. The city’s well water is now clear and odor free, said Kathy Morris, city clerk.
Askov residents increasingly complained about a rotten egg odor and brown water coming out of their faucets over the years. Many resorted to purchasing bottled water for drinking.
Morris said the quality of the city’s well water had declined significantly following heavier than normal rain in recent years. City employees attempted to remedy the problem, including cleaning the water lines from the well to the water treatment plant. Nothing worked.
“The water north of Askov is good and the water south of town is also good,” Morris said. “It’s just us.” She explained that Askov sits in a basin, allowing water and debris to flow downhill to the city wells.
They called in Bolton and Menk, a Duluth engineering firm, to assess the situation and offer solutions.
The firm discovered higher than average levels of total organic carbon in the water. Engineer Brian Guldan explained that TOC is a measurement that indicates the amount of carbon dissolved in a water sample.
A variety of factors such as heavy rainfall, the location in a basin, sinkholes and basic geology all play a part, said Morris.
Organic carbon is the by-product of organic matter such as rotted vegetation and can enter groundwater from several sources.
“In some cases, there may be sources of natural organic matter below the ground surface,” Guldan said. “In other cases, surface water that recharges the below grade aquifer may have TOC present and introduce it to the aquifer.” He said although TOC smells and looks bad, it does not pose a health risk to residents.
The TOC concentration in the Askov well water was much higher than typically found in groundwater supplies due to the geology in the area, Gulden said. He explained that the Askov issue stems from karst conditions, which occurs when there are fractures in the bedrock under the ground. The fractures create channels that allow the groundwater to flow into the aquifer at a faster pace than water typically filters through sand, gravel or clay. Because the water is flowing directly from the surface into the aquifer, the water is not filtered as it would be passing through soil.
Gulden offered the city of Askov three options; drill deeper wells, drill east past the fault line or purchase water from Sandstone. The least expensive option was drilling deeper wells (the two wells were about 200 feet deep).
They drilled deep into the Mount Simon-Hinckley Aquifer in search of better water. The two 500 foot wells yielded good quality water at 300 feet, Morris said.
The aquifer is thick layers of sandstone that yields large quantities of good quality water and covers a large section of southeast Minnesota and into Wisconsin, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The first well was completed in November 2020 and the second in April 2021. Morris said currently 184 residents are connected to the two wells.
The city qualified for grants to cover 80 percent of the costs of the study, new wells and an addition to the water treatment facility. The remaining amount will be paid for through a public facilities loan, explained Morris. She said the city is due to pay off the current facilities loan for a sewer project and will add the new one in its place. The new facilities loan is a 30 year loan.
The next large project is the replacement of the original 1950s water mains in 2022. Grants are expected to cover the majority of the cost also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.