Temperatures this summer certainly were on the warm side. That was great for gardeners and honey bees but not so good for the forests up north. Hats off to the fire fighters who battled the woodland blazes in the Arrowhead while temperatures went towards 90.
Now, there are signs that temperatures will cool down and after an uptick in rain, that may go back down, too. But in September, the sky opened up and we did our best to shake off the drought of 2021. Last month, we talked about the temperature trends for the year so far. This month, let’s talk about precipitation.
September turned out to be the wettest month of the year with a rain surplus of 2.3 inches. Only April and March had precip surpluses, too. All the other months were drier than normal. June was the driest with a rain deficit of 2.6 inches. Despite good rain in September, the year to date deficit is still 3.3 inches.
October may not do much to cut into the deficit. Dry conditions may return this month. The long range forecast indicates October may run two inches shy of normal. Plus, temperatures will cool down and go four degrees cooler than normal so what precip we get may be in the form of snow.
The 1st to the 4th should be sunny and mild. The 5th to the 7th should be rainy and mild. The 8th to 20th may be cooler than normal with snow showers. The 21st to 26th could bounce back to sunny and mild. But, the 27th to 31st could become cool and snowy.
More signs of a long range cool down are coming from long range forecasters making their winter forecasts. One of the popular almanacs thinks the winter ahead will be cold and dry. Another thinks it will be cold with normal snowfall. It is interesting to see both agree on cold. I have a feeling we’ll be remembering the hot summer fondly once December gets here.
Dave Anderson is the CBS channel 3 meteorologist out of Duluth, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.