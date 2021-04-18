Pine County commissioners have passed a resolution supporting the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, but have stopped short – for now – from declaring Pine County a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
The text of the resolution reads:
Whereas the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States reads “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”; and
Whereas, Pine County Commissioners have taken the following oath: “I (name) do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and of the Constitution of the State of Minnesota, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office of the County Commissioner, District __ in the County of Pine, the State of Minnesota, to the best of my knowledge and ability, so help me God.”
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Pine County Board of Commissioners that the county board reaffirms its support of the Constitution of the United States and the Second Amendment.
Be it further resolved that the Pine County Board of Commissioners express their commitment to the rights of all law-abiding citizens of Pine County to keep and bear arms.
Pine County Commissioner Matt Ludwig stated that they have had a “robust discussion” about the resolution.
He shared a stack of hundreds of signatures of Pine County citizens in favor of a resolution supporting the Second Amendment.
“Everything I’ve heard has been positive about ... us taking this action,” Ludwig said. “We all stand with our oath.”
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan said that he supports the current resolution.
“I think we came to the conclusion that we pass a lot of resolutions in support of things,” he said. “We passed a resolution to support the county engineers association, the probation association. So, we’re reaffirming our oaths, really. I think this board is a pretty strong board in defense of the Second Amendment. Some people have expressed that they wanted stronger language. In our discussions with our county attorney, and research that we’ve done with the Association of Minnesota Counties and such, I think to go much beyond this – we don’t need to have ourselves locked in a lawsuit. I think this makes it very clear where we stand, and I support it.”
“Sometimes less is more,” Ludwig said. “This states everything that needs to be stated, and we back it.”
Pine County Commissioner Terry Lovgren said the county should go further in declaring Pine County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“There are so many things going on in the federal government right now where they want to ... enact gun reform which takes away those rights,” Lovgren said. “Everybody that I’ve heard from – and I’ve heard from quite a few – they don’t want us to just say that we’re going to support the Constitution. They want us to go a step further. I believe that we need to go further. We wish to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens ... to bear arms.”
Sandstone Township Clerk Ailene Croup noted that her township just passed a Second Amendment resolution.
“We are supporting the county ... but we would like to see the language also changed to say that the county is going to support us with our resources to make sure that if somebody comes in and decides to take our guns that our county is going to be there and say no,” Croup said.
Commissioners JJ Waldhalm and Josh Mohr expressed support for passing the current resolution, but said they would be open to going further.
“We need to pressure our federal and state guys,” Mohr said.
Hallan agreed to address the issue again in a future commissioners meeting.
“It took us a year to get to this point,” he said. “It is a controversial thing.”
Lovgren asked that the meeting be scheduled soon.
“I really think we need to be a Second Amendment sanctuary,” she said. “I think it needs to happen sooner rather than later.”
