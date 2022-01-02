Pine County is bracing for the federally mandated vaccine requirement which goes into effect Jan. 3. Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA) said last Wednesday that it will adopt the federal order on Jan. 3 as well.
County Administrator David Minke said at the Dec. 21
meeting that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order that was temporarily delayed has now been reinstated and the vaccination requirements appear to be back in place.
Jackie Koivisto, human resources manager for the County, said that according to the federal, and now state, requirement, Pine County will be required to have a listing of vaccination statuses for county employees.
“Either one shot of J&J or two shots of the mRNA vaccines,” said Koivisto of the requirement. “There will also be a mask requirement if unvaccinated, and the County will be required to provide up to four hours of paid time to get the vaccination.”
Additionally, those who work exclusively from home and do not interact with other employees would not be required to receive a vaccination or if someone works entirely outdoors. If an employee works in a private office and is unvaccinated, they wouldn’t be required to wear a mask there. Those who are vaccinated would not be required to wear a mask.
The federal/state requirement calls for weekly testing for those unvaccinated and places the testing and cost on the employee.
She said that failure to follow the rules could result in discipline on a case by case basis.
The U.S. Department of Labor has indicated OSHA will not issue citations for noncompliance with any of the requirements until Jan. 10, 2022, and it will not issue citations for the testing requirements until Feb. 9, 2022, so long as businesses (of over 100 employees) are making “good faith” efforts to implement the rules. MNOSHA will exercise similar enforcement discretion with respect to the compliance dates and will follow federal OSHA’s timeline.
County Commissioner Terry Lovgren noted that the State pays for its employees to be tested and asked if the County could do likewise. Administrator Minke stated that the federal rule does not require the employer to pay for testing.
“We do know that Pine County currently pays for some employees, such as those who work in the jail, to be tested, however,” noted Minke. “The Minnesota rule has to be written and then interpreted before we have all the answers. But then there are a lot of lawyers that will be involved but at that point … there is a significant difference in outcomes of those vaccinated versus unvaccinated.” He said that the goal is to get rates low to zero. “Vaccination is the most effective tool we have at our disposal.”
Pine County Public Health Director Samantha Lo added that there would be savings in healthcare costs to the County as well if everyone were vaccinated.
Action in Supreme Court
According to a Dec. 22 New York Times article, the Supreme Court said last Wednesday that it would hold a special hearing in January to assess the legality of the federal mandate. The article stated that the court said it would move with exceptional speed on the two measures, a vaccine-or-testing mandate aimed at large employers and a vaccination requirement for certain health care workers, setting the cases for argument on Friday, Jan. 7. The justices had not been scheduled to return to the bench until the following Monday.
In other state vaccine mandate cases, the Supreme Court has upheld the state’s vaccine requirements. But with this federal mandate, the question lies in whether Congress has authorized the Biden administration (executive branch) to enforce the requirements.
In the previous Biden mandate, a moratorium on evictions, that was brought before the Supreme Court, the justices blocked the mandate.
