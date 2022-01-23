Pine County chose last week the least restrictive option of the vaccine mandate, choosing the option to allow employees to provide proof of their vaccination(s) or test every seven days they are in the building and wear a mask.
Businesses and government organizations with over 100 employees were required to adopt a policy by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), who was required to adopt the federal OSHA mandate, by January 10. The more restrictive of options was a mandatory vaccination policy that would provide no testing/masking alternative. And by Feb. 9, testing and masking would be required of those who are not vaccinated.
However, last Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate, in a 6-3 vote, stating that the administration had overstepped its authority. If implemented, the mandate would have affected 80 million workers. This ruling does leave the door open for businesses to adopt their own vaccination policy, however.
Pine County Administrator David Minke said that since OSHA required adoption of the policy, they proceeded to implement it using the flexibility that is built into the standard. “Given the judicial actions, it’s also been subject to frequent and sudden changes on implementation,” he added.
Following the SCOTUS decision, Minke stated via email that Pine County has suspended the implementation of the vaccine mandate or testing/masking requirement. He added that some vaccination records have been submitted and that any data collected under the vaccination policy will be treated as required by law. Medical information on employees is private data, he added, and that those [records] will be held pending a final legal decision on the ETS.”
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals is considering challenges to the mandates, but President Biden conceded in a statement on Jan. 13 that it is now up to the states and individual employers to implement a vaccination policy.
“The Court has ruled that my administration cannot use the authority granted to it by Congress to require this measure, but that does not stop me from using my voice as President to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans’ health and economy,” stated President Biden in a press release on the White House website. “I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities.”
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, also determined that a vaccination mandate for healthcare workers in facilities which provide Medicare and Medicaid services, is lawful and “a straightforward and predicable example of the ‘health and safety’ regulations that Congress has authorized [CMS] to impose.”
