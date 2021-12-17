An annual truth in taxation hearing was held for the Pine County budget and levy on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 9. A number of budget and levy items were presented by County Administrator David Minke before the board of commissioners.
The levy is expected to increase by 3.6% from 2021 and equal about $20,652,675. Last year’s levy was $19,935,014. This would equal $602 on a $100,000 home for the County’s portion of the levy. The city, township and school property tax amounts are calculated separately and are in addition to this amount.
Minke explained that the budget is balanced and the fund balance is adequate. The big ticket budget items are salaries/benefits (Approximately $25.7 million for 2022 which is an increase of about $1 million from 2021), road and bridge construction (approximately $9.2 million), debt (approximately $2.3 million), out-of-home placements (approximately $1.4 million for 2022 which is a decrease of about $178,500 from 2021), vehicle and equipment purchases ($770,000), medical services to prisoners ($415,000) and library appropriation ($352,603).
An interesting sidebar was that marriage licences decreased during the pandemic from 128 issued in 2018 to 83 issued in 2020. Administrator Minke also noted that the decrease in prisoners due to COVID-19 constraints impacted boarding revenue and the jail budget.
One resident, Mark Olson, voiced his concerns about his property valuation and said that it went up 47% from $87,200 to approximately $133,000. County Auditor Kelly Schroeder was on hand to address specific valuation concerns, which traditionally can be addressed at the board of equalization meeting in the spring.
The final budget and levy will be voted on at the December 21 regular county board meeting.
