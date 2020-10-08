Nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Federal Correctional Institute in Sandstone, raising Pine County’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 284 as of Monday, Sept. 21.
Also included in the Pine County total are the 73 confirmed positive cases in the state-run Willow River correctional facility, where an outbreak took place earlier this year.
So far in Pine County, there have been no deaths from COVID-19.
Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Sam Lo said that the cases in the Sandstone prison were primarily inmates, with a few staff members contracting the coronavirus as well.
She said that, otherwise, Pine County is experiencing a modest rise in cases among residents – and she hopes that social distancing and use of masks will help keep it under control.
“If you ... just looked at community cases, we’re seeing a slow uptick,” Lo said. “It’s a slow, steady increase, not a crazy, exponential increase. But we’re definitely not seeing less cases or flatlining.”
School response
Lo said that she and other county public health staff have been working closely with Pine County schools to figure out how to handle different situations involving COVID-19.
“We connect with [the schools] frequently on different things to make sure that they’re interpreting the guidance correctly, especially the exclusion guidance that the state has put out – which students have to stay home, how long do they have to stay home, which staff people have to stay home if they’re sick or they’re around somebody who’s sick,” Lo explained. “And every case is ever so slightly different, so we really work through every case with them.”
Lo said that different staff are assigned to different school districts, so that each district has one point person at the county.
“If Pine City has a question, there’s just one person they’re going to call – and it’s just one person’s phone number,” she said.
According to Lo, all schools in Pine County except Pine City High School are currently doing in-person learning.
“On a weekly basis, we connect with them we look at the updated counts and the 14-day case rate. In the majority of the schools there are kids out on quarantine. Not necessarily because of a contact at school. But we work through that with them as well.”
She said that the county public health tries to deliver accurate information as quickly as possible.
“It has a really big ripple effect if we make a call on a school, whether it’s a classroom or an entire building,” she said.
Lo also said that Pine County Public Health is still working towards setting up a mobile unit for testing – and eventually for vaccine distribution in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.