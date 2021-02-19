Governor Walz expressed cautious optimism about the progress Minnesotans have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and announced that the state will be reducing restrictions in ways that will help businesses.
The Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce noted that on Saturday, Feb. 13 the following changes went into effect:
• The cap on bars and restaurants will move up to 250 people inside and 250 outside, with an occupancy limit of no more than 50% of established capacity.
• Onsite dining hours are extended to 11:00pm, for any establishment that serves food. Takeout may occur after 11:00 p.m.
• Indoor seated and non-seated entertainment occupancy limits expand to 250 people in each separate area, with a total max of 1,250 people, while maintaining social distancing. Food and beverage consumption is extended to 11:00.
• Outdoor entertainment food and beverage consumption is extended to 11 p.m.
• Private wedding, funeral, celebrations and parties will have an occupancy limit of 25%, up to a max. of 50 people with social distancing. These events may not occur between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
• Gyms, fitness centers and pools expand to 250 at 25% capacity. Social distancing at 6 feet.
