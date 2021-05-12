A two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Pine County resulted in life-threatening injuries to three people on May 4.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, this past Tuesday at 11:38 a.m. a Toyota Corolla driven by Eleanor Rebecca Peterson, 20, of Tron River, Wisconsin was heading west on Highway 23 through Finlayson Township. Also inside the car was a passenger, Augustin Otto Rasmussen, 20, of Ashland, Wisconsin.
The state patrol reports that the Corolla appears to have crossed the center line and hit an eastbound Honda CR-V head-on. That vehicle was driven by Rodd Alan Foudray, 68, of Sturgeon Lake.
State troopers, Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Minnesota DNR, Askov and Sandstone firefighters, Essentia Ambulance, and LifeLink air rescue all responded to the scene.
Peterson, Rasmussen and Foudray were all airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with injuries described by the state patrol as being life-threatening.
Road conditions were dry and all individuals were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.
