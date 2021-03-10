Are you feeling like you have a double dose of spring fever? One dose for the legitimate cabin fever and the other for the pandemic fever? We have a solution for you! You can join the garden club! There is always an open invitation for any of those (women and men) who would like to join the Garden Club. We have members that just plant and maintain their assigned garden(s), or just water the gardens or weed them. Or you can attend as many or few meetings as you care to. Besides working on the gardens, we try to take the time to have various speakers come to educate us on different subjects. We also take tours to see other beautiful gardens.
The bottom line is that we need new members to help keep our little town’s gardens beautiful. We have 24 gardens and we only have 26 gardeners. Thanks to the pandemic we are waiting for warmth to have meetings outside. We try to have them at the bingo pavilion at the Train Park the second Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m. During gardening times, we have an optional workday the third Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. We feel these tactics allow for safe social distancing.
It just so happens that the Garden Club will tentatively be having a plant sale on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Pavilion in the Train Park (across from the Ford Garage). In addition to perennials, we will be having house plants, garden-related items and crafts. Plans will be announced as we finalize dates and details.
We want to take the time to thank all of those who helped us beautify our little town. This includes the City for our new contract and their maintenance crew for religiously watering our barrels throughout the downtown area. We also want to acknowledge Thrivent and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe for contributing to our cause. We especially want to thank Wendy and Stu from Quarry Greenhouse. They are quite kind to us, by helping with plants, designs and the barrels. They store the barrels, put soil in them, let us plant them and care for them until it’s time to move them up town. They also break their backs placing them in front of the businesses and picking them up at the end of the season.
Lastly, we need to pat ourselves on the back for all the hard work planting and maintaining all the Main St. Gardens in front of the Post Office and Free Church along with the Veteran’s Memorial and the barrels throughout town.
Feel free to contact myself, Dorothy Presley, at 320-245-5171; Jan Hahn 320-838-3035; Patt Makela 320-233-7493; or Lynn Bjorklund 320-245-2879 for more information. You don’t have to have a green thumb. This is a great way to gain knowledge and wonderful access to plants to improve your skills. You do not have to live in Sandstone. We have folks from Pine Lake, Askov, Finlayson, the surrounding rural areas and even from the Twin Cities!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.