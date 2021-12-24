Pebernodder, medisterpolse and rice pudding are still staples in many Askov homes over the holidays. Askov was originally a Danish settlement and many descendants still live in the area, according to resident historian, Arla Budd. Generations of Danes grew up celebrating typical Christmas traditions such as putting out extra food for the animals, attending church in the late afternoon, then coming home in the evening to a big dinner, said Budd. She stressed that the celebration was always on Christmas Eve, not Christmas Day.
“Lille Jul Aften” or Little Christmas Eve was an event the night before Christmas Eve. Some families celebrated with a bowl of oyster stew while setting up the Christmas tree and decorating it with real candles.
According to worldholidaytraditions.com, many of the Danish Christmas traditions extended back before the birth of Christ. During the Middle Ages, catholic and old Nordic traditions began to mingle together and the custom of using candles was adopted. The candles, food and money were given to the poor, according to the website. The Danes still refer to Christmas as the feast of the candles.
Budds family handed down several traditions through the generations and she continues to pass them to her children and grandchildren.
“My mother made really wonderful peppernuts (pebernodder),” Budd said. “One with molasses and white ones. I had them all the time as a kid.” The peppernuts are tiny spicy cookies with white pepper in them and are the size of a peanut. They are hard little cookies and Danish children played games with them, according to Budd. She still has her mother’s recipe and now makes the tiny treats for her three little grandsons.
A traditional dinner consisted of sweet and sour red cabbage, medisterpolse, which is a pork sausage flavored with a variety of spices including cloves and allspice and Danish pumpernickel. When the main course is done, the rice pudding is served. The cook hides a whole almond in the rice pudding and whoever finds it tucks it into their cheek until everyone finishes eating. They also set out a bowl of rice pudding or milk for the Nisse in order to keep him happy so he did not feel like being mischievous. (Some compare him to the naughty “elf on a shelf”)
“We loved the food but the grandkids are not as excited,” Budd said. “They won’t even try the red cabbage. They eat the rice pudding grudgingly only because they know there’s a nut hidden in it.”
She said the evening continued with holding hands and dancing around the Christmas tree singing Christmas songs until they sang them all.
When the singing and dancing are over, a little “elf” hands out the gifts.
Budd said when she was a child, the festivities were held at her grandparents, then her parents and now at her home.
Several decades ago there was a community celebration called “Christmas Tree” at the Old Danish Brotherhood Hall, Budd said. The entire community gathered together and sang and danced around a huge decorated Christmas tree in the middle of the hall and Santa gave gifts to the children.
When asked about her favorite Christmas memory, Budd replied that they’re all precious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.