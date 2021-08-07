Arla Budd, 77, is a long time resident of Askov, a past city clerk, school teacher, local historian, reporter and has a wealth of knowledge of the small town’s history. Her parents, Arol (Red) and Hertha Hansen, were lifelong residents and she currently lives in the house built for her great-grandparents, Niels and Marie Olesen, by her father.
“Ash forest” is the Danish translation for Askov, the small town nestled in a basin halfway between Duluth and the Twin Cities. The population is currently less than 400, according to the City of Askov website.
Budds grandparents immigrated from Denmark to the United States while in their teens.
Her maternal grandfather, Kresten Lund, was sent overseas to find his older siblings at the tender age of 12. Budd explained that her great grandmother died, leaving her great grandfather to raise the children by himself. When each child turned 12, they were sent to work. Lund was small for his age. He was sent to a neighboring farm, but was too small to do the work, so was sent back home. His father was unhappy and sent him to America to find his older brothers in “Yova”. The 12 year old landed at Ellis Island and set out to find his brothers in the vast, untamed country. He found them in Iowa.
He eventually moved to a new Danish Settlement that would become Askov in the 1900s. He met his future wife, Clara Olesen, and got married and raised a family.
Her paternal grandmother, Marie Larsen, also immigrated from Denmark as a teen. Her great grandfather died and her grandma remarried. The new couple wanted to start a new life in America. They left the 16-year-old in Denmark with two younger siblings and embarked on the new adventure. Once they settled, they sent for the children. Unbeknownst to Marie, her mother and stepfather arranged a marriage for her when she arrived in Askov. However, Marie met a red haired, blue eyed man on the train named Jacob Hansen. They were married and had a son named Arol, who went by the nickname “Red”.
Budd does not speak Danish, but is able to translate and does so if someone brings an old letter to her.
When Askov turned 100 years old, Budd wrote a series of history stories for the Askov American. We will be reprinting many of those pieces in upcoming issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.