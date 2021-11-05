Daylight saving time starts each year on the second Sunday in March. The practice involves moving clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall. This year, daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7.
Origins
Benjamin Franklin first had the idea in 1784 while he was the American delegate in Paris. His thinking was, by moving the clocks forward people could take advantage of the extra daylight in the evening rather than wasting energy on lighting.
However, it wasn’t until over a century later that DST officially began. The United States began using it in 1918, following Germany, who implemented it in 1916, during World War I, as a way to conserve fuel. The idea behind the switch was to maximize sunlight hours during the longer days of the year by taking an hour of morning sun, when many people are sleeping and adding it to the end of the day.
After WWI ended, so did DST in the United States, that is until we entered WWII. President Roosevelt brought back DST in February of 1942, calling it “War Time.” At the end of the war, states and towns were given the choice of whether or not to observe DST. This led to chaos, so in 1966 Congress enacted the Uniform Time Act. This meant that any state observing DST had to follow a uniform protocol throughout the state in which daylight saving time would begin on the first Sunday of April and end on the last Sunday of October. Since that time, Congress has expanded the length of daylight saving time three times: once in the 1970s during the country’s energy crisis; once in the 1980s, when April got brought under the daylight saving umbrella; and finally in 2007. Today, daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.
Impacts of DST
According to timeanddate.com, fewer than 40 percent of the world’s countries observe daylight saving time. However, those who do observe DST take advantage of the natural daylight in the evenings. That’s because the days start to get longer as Earth moves from the winter season to spring and summer, with the longest day of the year on the summer solstice. During the summer, Earth, which revolves around its axis at an angle, is tilted directly toward the sun (at least its top half). Regions farthest away from the equator and closer to the poles get the most benefit from the DST clock change, because there is a more dramatic change in sunlight throughout the seasons. Research has also suggested that with more daylight in the evenings, there are fewer traffic accidents, as there are fewer cars on the road when it’s dark outside. More daylight also could mean more outdoor exercise (or exercise at all) for full-time workers.
DST and health
Studies have shown the one hour time change can disrupt a person’s circadian rhythm (our body’s internal clock). For some people the loss of an hour of sleep in the spring is just a minor annoyance, but for some it can be much more. A Swedish study found that the risk of having a heart attack increases in the first three weekdays after springing ahead. Traffic and work place accidents also increase after DST begins, some believe this is due to losing an hour of sleep.
When switching back to standard time in the fall, studies have shown an increase in depression, bipolar and seasonal affective disorder cases.
