Pine County law enforcement has seized significant amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash after capturing the parties allegedly involved in an illegal drug deal near Hinckley.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office reports that on June 26, deputies received a tip that an illegal drug sale would soon be taking place in the Hinckley area.
Through surveillance efforts, deputies were able to confirm the reported activity, and noted the vehicles involved in the alleged transaction.
Deputies allowed those vehicles to leave the immediate area, but both were stopped on Interstate 35 as they traveled opposite directions.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle that traveled northbound was stopped by Pine County Deputy Mishler. This stop resulted in the recovery of 466 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 63 grams of suspected fentanyl.
The vehicle that was returning south was stopped by Pine County Deputy Waddle and $35,805 in cash was seized as a result of this stop.
Mekiel Moore, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested and has been charged with one count of first degree drug sales. Aaron Lee, of Duluth, was arrested and charged with two felony drug possession charges.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office wrote that they thank everyone involved in this investigation, and noted: “The effect these drugs have on our communities is devastating
