EAST CENTRAL VS MCGREGOR
The East Central Eagles girls’ basketball team got a win on the road on Monday, February 7, at McGregor winning 52-39. The Eagles trailed at halftime 17-20, but came out strong in the second half, out-scoring them 35-19
Coach Peter Rogotzke said, “It was one of the better halves we played all year and we had good balance in scoring.”
Kenzie Ludwig and Izzy Olson led the way with 16 points each. Kenzie also had 13 rebounds while Izzy had 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Aly Huntington had 9 points all in the second half and 4 steals. Raina Zaudtke put up 4 points, Elsie Laursen had 3 points, Lori Grundmeier and Jemi Keranen each had 2 points.
“We had great ball movement having four different players with two or more assists led by Carly Watrin who had four assists. We also rebounded well with six different players having at least three rebounds each.” said Coach Rogotzke.
EAST CENTRAL VS BRAHAM
Senior Night was held on Thursday, February 10, against Braham. The Eagles lost 25-65. The five seniors this year are Lori Grundmeier, Aly Huntington, Josie Ford, Lilly Podlewski, and Katelynn McAbee.
Ten minutes into the game Braham had a 14-18 lead. They started crashing the boards hard and broke the game open closing the half on a 26-1 run. The Eagles fought hard in the second half but couldn’t close the gap against the Braham team losing 25-65.
Aly Huntington and Carly Watrin led the Eagles in points each scoring 5 points. Lilly Podlewski and Elsie Laursen each had 4 points. Jemi Keranen and Raina Zaudtke had 3 points and Kenzie Ludwig had one point.
The Eagles played hard throughout the whole game and didn’t have many turnovers. The girls were able to get good looks, they just couldn’t get enough of them to fall.
“I would like to thank our five seniors for all of their time and dedication they have put in over the years to this program and to this school. They are very hard workers and lead by example. I wish them the best of luck for the rest of the school year and their futures.” said Coach Rogotzke.
UP NEXT
The Eagles finished their regular season schedule on Tuesday, February 15, in Culver against South Ridge. Section 5A tournament games start Monday, February 28. The other teams in Section 5A are Ogilvie, Braham, Swanville, Upsala, McGregor, Mille Lacs, and St. John’s Prep.
