On October 1, 2021, East Central sponsored the 5th Annual Homecoming Hustle. This year’s event brought out 75 racers to participate in either a two-mile trail or a one-mile track walk/run. The Homecoming Hustle is organized by the East Central National Honor Society and Wellness Committee, with all proceeds going towards the East Central Backpack Food Program.
This year’s top racers were:
Two-mile: Male- Reace Youngberg; Female- Ciara Cekalla
One-mile: Male- Gabe Thompson: Female- Lorelei Finley
The Backpack Food Program provides a supply of nutritious food to children in need during weekends and holidays when school lunch and breakfast are not available. Each food bag contains two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks, one vegetable, and one fruit. All food is nonperishable and is provided to children free of charge. This program has also expanded to include a food pantry in both our high school and ALC. It is our hope these resources will support the health, behavior, and achievement of every student that participates.
