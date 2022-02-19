The East Central Eagles had three games last week and it didn’t go as planned. They went 1-2 with a win against McGregor and losses against Rush City and Braham.
McGregor was a close game throughout, the Eagles led by five at halftime. They were able to hold on in the second half and win by four, 53-49. The scoring was led by Nathan Zielinski with 28, Kyle McDonald with 14, Ben Carlin with 6, Warren Carlson 3, Jacob Dixon 2, Hunter Colton led in assists with 4, and Charles Higgins led in with steals with 5, Zielinski led the team with 6 rebounds.
Next up was a really tough Rush City squad. The boys were ready for the challenge, it was Parents’ Night and Senior Night. Tribute was given to the seniors for the hard work that they have put into the program. Seniors honored were Hunter Colton, Damien Boggs, Charles Higgins and Nic DePaulis. They will certainly be missed next year. We truly are a family at East Central and I know that they’ll make time to stop back when they can and join in some practices, just like we have alumni doing now.
The boys came out firing and playing some good defense. With five minutes to go in the first half it was a very close game, however a couple of tough misses by the Eagles compounded by some timely three-point shooting by the Tigers put EC down by 14 at half.
The Eagles came out fired up in the second half also but gave up too many threes to Rush, they made 13 threes for the game. East Central lost 83-60.
The scoring was much more even in this game and that’s what the team needs to make a push in the playoffs. Zielinski had 17, Colton 16, Dixon 11, McDonald 8, Higgins 3, Carlin 3, DePaulis 2. Jacob Dixon had 14 rebound and 4 blocks, while Hunter Colton had 4 deflections.
The Eagles played Braham on Friday night, February 11. The Eagles struggled to score, making one out of 24 from the three-point stripe. EC lost 52 to 37 because of their poor shooting. The team played hard, got turnovers, got rebounds but couldn’t get the ball in the basket. They will get in the gym and get it figured out. The playoffs are close and they need to tune things up. The scoring was led by Zielinski with 15, Dixon 10, McDonald 9, and Carlin 3.
Saturday, February 19, the Eagles play Upsala starting at 1:30 p.m.
