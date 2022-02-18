Genevieve (Genny) Swenson is the newest member to the East Central School Board. Genny is not new to East Central as she graduated in 2000 from the district school. Genny was raised in rural Bruno and remains in the same area. She was active in sports, academic excellence and also the Homecoming Queen.
When asked about her interest in school board governance, Genny emphasized the importance of parents participation in student activities. Genny has coordinated summer baseball for several years. She also volunteers with elementary basketball as a coordinator and coach. This service goes beyond the borders of East Central school, welcoming young athletes from the surrounding area. She recognizes that relationships are formed where caring adults can lead and foster our children. The students learn skills in athletic prowess, however the understanding of teamwork, self-esteem, resilience and trust are embedded in those young minds.
Genny is the COO/Cofounder of Nice Healthcare, a new model in healthcare. As a nurse family practitioner, Genny is versed in physical healing. Her compassion with patients and her leadership in healthcare reform are significant. Nice Healthcare provides virtual and in home appointments, covering 12 states. Genny oversees the operations of a health system that follows ethical margins for costs. She serves on the American Nurses Association as an appointed member of the Innovation and Entrepreneurial Committee. The ever changing options offers a different model of health care that is expanding rapidly.
In addition to her executive position at Nice Healthcare, Genny is an author and writer. Her first book was a novel entitled, Frontline Angel, a story of a 1940s Wisconsin nurse as she serves in the Philippine Islands just prior to World War II and through the Japanese occupation .
She recently wrote an article, Lessons We Can Learn From the Challenges of Rural Healthcare detailing some of the significant barriers for rural health care. This included Limited Resources, Technology Division, Transportation and sparsity of Primary Care Clinicians. Her work is significant to our local rural areas.
Genny has a successful career and was honored and inducted into the East Central Hall of Fame. She is married to Jesse Swenson, another alumni of East Central. They have three children in the district. Her family enjoys camping, fishing and vacations together.
My final query was to ask about her vision for her school board service. Genny responded quickly articulating her desire to understand and be an educated voice for our community. She hopes for a return childhood normalcy, particularly seeking how we can arrive at health and wellbeing.
