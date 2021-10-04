East Central Schools will soon have a new outdoor educational space centered on healthy living, science, and agriculture. A school garden is being created utilizing outdoor raised garden beds. Indoor hydroponic tower gardens will also be utilized in the classroom during the winter.
Thanks to the hard work of the East Central Wellness Committee, their vision of a school garden is coming to life. “The Wellness Committee is proud to support initiatives that broaden the horizon of our students and provide them with additional opportunities to learn beyond the traditional classroom walls” said Lorelei Finley, EC Wellness Committee member.
School gardens have been shown to improve academic achievement, create positive attitudes towards science and learning, and foster a pride of ownership of accomplishments in students.
“It is extremely exciting to kick off the school garden program,” Finley said. “I look forward to helping teach students about fresh produce, the food supply chain, and healthy living in an outdoor setting.”
Materials have been purchased through generous donations from Essentia Health and Partners in Healthy Living/SHIP!
