The East Central Dollars for Scholars committee is proud to announce that the 2022 scholarship application will become available on March 1.
These scholarships are made possible by the generous financial contributions of community members, business owners, educators, students, alumni, and the work of dedicated East Central Dollars for Scholars volunteers. Last year, East Central Dollars for Scholars awarded more than $136,524 in scholarships to 49 East Central senior graduates and post-graduates to help pay for their higher education.
Scholarships are available to East Central High school senior applicants who have taken the ACT test and have earned a minimum of 6 high school credits with East Central, and East Central graduates currently in college carrying a minimum of 12 semester credits. College graduate students are not eligible for the scholarship program. The application is available and must be submitted online at eastcentral.dollarsforscholars.org. The deadline is March 25, 2022.
The East Central Dollars for Scholars Chapter helps hometown students in the Sandstone, Askov, Bruno, Minnesota area achieve their educational goals by raising scholarship funds, establishing endowments, providing assistance with college readiness and the financial aid process, and distributing scholarships each year.
Anyone with questions about the program or who wishes to contribute to the scholarship fund can find out more by contacting Gaede at cgaede@eastcentral.k12.mn.us.
