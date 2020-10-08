The East Central school board met on September 21, 2020. The meeting opened with a public hearing on their World’s Best Workforce Plan for the 2020-21 school year. Goals in the plan include Kindergarten readiness, third grade literacy levels, college and career readiness, MCA achievement and graduation rates. Most goals were extended at the same level of achievement from last year due to lack of progress data because of COVID-19 prevention of data collection last year. A discussion of 2019 graduates’ post-secondary college and workforce data led the board to conclude additional programming and goals in the area of college and career readiness will be prioritized for next year’s plan.
Change to fall sports
The Activities Director, Todd Lindstrom, reported major changes from the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) regarding fall sports. Until now, practices were minimal and no competitions were allowed for football and volleyball. The MSHSL reversed their position. They have now authorized practices and competition for both sports, in addition to the current cross-country season under way.
Locker room usage and crowd attendance are restricted. Football attendance will be allowed outdoors at 25% capacity. Volleyball will not have spectators. The local radio station, WCMP, has proposed they will broadcast events live at no cost to the district. Issues with transportation to competitions, as well as to practice when in hybrid learning, have yet to be resolved.
Distance/Hybrid learning
Superintendent Andy Almos reported on opening enrollment numbers, COVID-19 data, learning model transition planning and the Pine County Education Center. Notable discussion was had regarding how snow days should be approached now that we have new technology and curriculum delivery after distance learning, proposing that snow days may become learning days in the future. Further exploration of the topic will happen next month. County level COVID cases are rising. A switch to hybrid was predicted and indeed did take place shortly after the school board meeting. The transition plan between learning modes is available online. The Pine County Education Center is still on hold. While East Central and Pine City have committed to the project, Hinckley-Finlayson is not yet ready to commit. Further exploration of a two-school collaboration will take place in the next month.
Tax levy
The preliminary tax levy was approved. A tax increase of 17.66% is the maximum amount allowed. The high increase is due to the parking lot project. The district still has time to decide to reduce the levy amount using loan aid. Other financial reports included CARES Act funds. The district has requisitioned significant reimbursement under the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), but has yet to budget spending under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER) or the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund (GEER).
New board member
The meeting concluded with the appointment of a new school board member to fill the open seat. Four applications were received. Discussion centered around applicants’ experience in the school, advocacy for student needs, and in particular, having a member on the board with children in the school. The current lack of a parent voice on the board was a major influence for several board members. The board also was excited about the level of interest, thanked all the applicants and hoped the interest continued to the election. It was mentioned that many times seats go unchallenged due to lack of candidates so the applicants who were not chosen were encouraged to run again next year. Angela Presely was chosen as the new school board member. She will begin her term next month.
