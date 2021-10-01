The Mille Lacs Raiders football players honored a fallen player at the start of the East Central Eagles and Raiders football game Friday night, September 24, at Onamia. Cayden Eagle died in a car accident on September 2.
The Raiders had a jersey retirement ceremony and a song honoring Cayden prior to the start of the game, the East Central team observed from mid-field. The Raiders elected to kick-off and did so with only 10 players. Cayden’s Raider jersey would serve as the 11th player. East Central agreed to return the ball only to the 35-yard line.
East Central’s head football coach, Terry Fawcett said, “What transpired next is what makes me proud to be their coach.” During the previous week, several players approached Coach Fawcett and asked if they could do something at the Raiders’ game to honor Cayden. Some of them had also played basketball against him. Fawcett said, “Absolutely. This was 100% their idea.”
The team decided they would kneel on their first offensive play of the game and the entire East Central team would lift their helmets in honor of Eagle and the Raiders. The game would then start as second down and 11-yards to go for East Central.
Coach Hendrickson, Raiders head coach, told Fawcett that he was appreciative that he had reached out to him when Eagle died. Fawcett said, “I had been in his shoes and it hurts. It is a reminder of how fragile life is.”
The Raiders won the football game 54-16. When East Central went to the locker room, Coach Hendrickson had pizzas and Gatorades waiting for them. “He was proud of his Eagle, as well as mine,” said Coach Fawcett.
“My whole goal this yearhas been to instill a culture with these young men that will serve them in life”, said Coach Fawcett. “They showed themselves and Mille Lacs that they understand. Life lessons through football, thanks men.
You should be proud of yourselves. I’m proud of you.”
Football is more than just a game. Team sports teach the players life skills that they will carry with them into their retirement. Joining a team is perhaps one of the most beneficial things kids can do.
Players learn respect for authority and teammates, social skills, gain confidence, leadership skills, good sportsmanship, commitment, communication, teamwork, and passion. The whole family gets involved going to the games and volunteering in support of the program, while building strong relationships.
The Minnesota State High School League surveyed over 300 high schools and concluded that the student-athletes have better education outcomes, higher grades and higher test scores. They are achievers.
The East Central football team proved this week that what they learned was bigger than football.
The Eagles will play Deer River on Friday, October 1, at East Central’s Bruce Harding Field at 7 p.m.
