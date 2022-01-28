The East Central Drama department is at it again. Under the direction of Courtney Riley they will be competing in the One Act Sub Section contest this weekend at East Central.
EC will be one of seven schools performing Saturday to earn the chance to move on to the Section competition with hopes of going to the state competition.
Although this is her directing debut, Riley is no stranger to the theater department, she has worked with former director Kathy Ebnet for many years. This year was no different. Thanks to a grant from the Perpich Center for the Arts, Ebnet is able to be Riley’s mentor.
The play chosen this year is called The Arkansaw Bear. The story starts with a young girl named Tish, who is facing the death of her grandfather. Tish runs to her special place where she meets the World’s Greatest Dancing Bear who is running from death. Together they figure out the meaning of both life and death.
The cast and crew of The Arkansaw Bear are working hard to put on a quality performance. The cast and crew were asked why they wanted to be involved in this year’s One Act play and for also for a fun fact about them. Below are there responses
Elizabeth Moyer - Tish - 11th grade - She joined One-Act because she has a passion for acting. She has been in 11 plays.
Phoebe Moyer - Mime - 8th grade - She joined because her sister begged her to do it. She has been in five plays, loves Star Wars, has two cats and a dog.
Trinity Ritchie-Little Bear - 9th grade - She joined the play because she is passionate about acting and acting is like an escape from reality. “As soon as I feel the warmth of the stage lights all my worries and cares disappear. When I’m in character nothing matters and the only thing I’m focused on is the little world we created onstage. Acting is a piece of me and I love it a lot.”
Isabella Marchand - Voice of Mother - 8th grade - “I wanted to become part of the play because everyone in the theater is very nice.”
Olivia Meyer - Star Bright - “The reason I joined the play is because I have a hard time remembering things and I thought joining the play would help. Thankfully it did! I love to read.”
Austin Clennon - World’s Greatest Dancing Bear - 11th grade - “I did one act this year because I have been committed to this theater since 4th grade and every show is a new adventure. I can play five different instruments.”
Noah Kosbab - The Great Ringmaster - “I joined because I have friends in the play and my sister was in plays. My first play was Alice in Wonderland at Willow River.”
Brooke Clennon - crew - 9th grade - “I joined one act because my brother asked me to and I met a bunch of cool people. I’m a Boy Scout.”
Brianna Konieska - crew - 10th grade - “I joined as a way to make friends and have something in common with my cousins. I also wanted to challenge myself to get out of my comfort zone. I can usually identify different cat breeds.”
Harmony Bradshaw - crew - 8th grade - “I enjoy acting and being with people.”
Nickolas Dixon - Voice of Announcer/tech
Ava Gutknecht - tech
Sub-Section contest
For those that are new to One Act competitions, the actors have 10 minutes to set up their set and exactly 35 minutes to perform. If a group goes over that 35 minutes they are disqualified from competition.
The seven schools competing on Saturday are: Aitkin, Barnum, Cromwelll-Wright, Deer River, East Central, Hill City and Moose Lake/Willow River.
The Minnesota State High School League Sub-Section 7A-3 One-Act Play Competition will begin promptly at 9 a.m. Performances are open to the public, ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
All spectators and guests will be required to wear masks when not on stage or eating in the cafeteria. Concessions/lunch will be provided by 4.0 Bus Service as a fundraiser for the East Central Drama Department.
Critics for the sub-section contest are Peggy Killoren from St. Joseph, Rob Larson from the College of St. Scholastica and Grif Sadow from Stillwater.
The top two schools will advance to the Section 7A competition which will be held at Two Harbors on Saturday, February 5.
