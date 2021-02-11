Residents can pick up a Valentines Day picnic lunch from Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center to take home or brave the brisk Minnesota weather and eat on the covered porch at a picnic table.
The center, which is located outside of Sandstone, switched their “Dinner at the Lake” program to a monthly picnic lunch last spring due to the pandemic, said Jill Rudolph, operations director. She said there has been a steady mix of locals and visitors from the Twin Cities area.
“They come here and enjoy our hiking and snowshoe trails,” Rudolph said. “When they are done they get a meal.”
She said they average 40 orders a month. The meals serve either two or four people.
Visitors can still participate in a snowshoe hike, said Rudolph. They take one family per registration on a hike at a time to allow for social distancing.
Visit ospreywilds.org for more information or to sign up for an event or call 320-245-2648.
