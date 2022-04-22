A hereditary disease led to life on a ventilator, then a lung transplant for an Askov resident.
In 2014 Tracy Jensen contracted influenza A and pneumonia. She spent 27 days in the hospital, 16 of those on a ventilator. She was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and her lung function was at 28%. She was sent home on oxygen. “I was always short of breath,” said Jensen.
“I was told by doctors for years that I had asthma,” she said. “I went to therapy where my respiratory therapist gave me an Alpha 1 antitrypsin test. My test came back positive.” Alpha-1 occurs when there is a lack of a protein in the blood called alpha-1 antitrypsin, or AAT. AAT, the alpha-1 protein, is mainly produced by the liver. This hereditary and progressive condition affects the lungs.
Jensen began prolastin infusions weekly to try to replace the protein her liver didn’t produce. “It wasn’t a cure, but I feel it did offer me some protection,” said Jensen.
In August of 2021 Jensen traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for testing. She spent about a week down there. “They checked everything from top to bottom,” said Jensen. About a week after getting home she received a phone call stating that she had been placed on the transplant list. “I was so happy,” she said.
While waiting for her transplant Jensen said she tried to keep as busy as possible. “ I had some hobbies when I first went on oxygen. I mowed the lawn and took care of the chickens. I had a garden, and I used to pick fruit and make jelly,” said Jensen. The main thing that kept her going she says is her faith and trust in the Lord.
In December of 2021 she went back down to Rochester for more testing. She wasn’t feeling well and was admitted into the hospital, and was told that she would have to stay there until a set of lungs were found. Four days later on December 6 her prayers were answered. “Of course my first thought was for the donor family, I felt guilty to be happy,” said Jensen. “There were so many emotions that came with the news of getting lungs. I was sad for the donor, happy for me, scared for my family and for me too. It really was a rollercoaster of emotions, and still is,” she said.
After her transplant was completed, Jensen spent three months at the Gift of Life Transplant House near the Mayo Clinic. Jensen’s husband Dave was able to stay with her there. “My husband is my rock,” she said. “I don’t know what I would have done without him. He spent three long months with me at the Gift of Life Transplant House. He made sure I got my meds on time. Made sure I ate well. Kept me from getting lonely. I couldn’t have made it through without him.” Jensen’s daughters and son took care of things on the homefront while they were gone. “We would have been lost without them,” said Jensen. Because of COVID-19, visitors were restricted, but her children were able to visit a few times.
“We celebrated Christmas with our children in the back parking lot of where we were staying. We all sat in our cars until it was time to go, then I got to hold their hands for a quick minute. I missed them so much,” said Jensen. “I have the best support system, in my husband, children and all of our friends. I am so blessed.”
Jensen said, “I could have pursued transplant a long time before I did, but I figured as long as I was feeling good, why worry about it ? I think I was just scared. Now I wish I would have done this earlier. There must have been a reason why I didn’t. I can’t tell you what it’s like not having to carry the oxygen around. I feel like I’ve been freed!”
Jensen is home now, recovering and very thankful to be alive. “All I can say is thank God for all he’s done for us. Thank you to my wonderful family. Our friends who have been so supportive. We met many wonderful people at the Gift of Life house. Such a good place to be when you’re healing,” said Jensen. She said it was hard to leave some of the friends she met at the Gift of Life House, she still keeps in touch with some of them.
Because Alpha-1 is a hereditary disease, her three children were tested. They all tested positive, so far none of them are showing symptoms. “I hope they never do,” said Jensen. “Knowing they have it, hopefully they will take care of themselves.”
“I am so thankful to my donor. I’m hoping to meet up with the family someday. I want so badly to know something about the person who selflessly gave me the lifesaving organs. Please, be a donor. You can save so many lives,” said Jensen.
