Orange pumpkins, corn mazes and tractors pulling groups of excited children are signs that fall has arrived at Ru-Ridge Corn Maze. “The leaves start falling off of the trees and people start coming in,” said Angela Line, owner and operator of the event. “Friends and families get together like the old days and it’s a good way to get the kids outside. You don’t see cell phones in the kids’ hands, not even the teens.”
The event opened for their fifth year at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
They offer a variety of games, horse rides, ninja course, a petting zoo and pumpkins for sale as well as the eight acre corn maze.
Flashlight Fridays include hot cocoa and smores and is quite popular as well, Line said. She said she sees several families purchase a season pass and visit several times.
She said the theme this year is “buy local”. A scavenger hunt is set up in the corn maze with questions about local businesses and the corn maze depicts a tractor, ear of corn and buy local from above.
“We’ve seen local businesses struggle,” Line said.
They are open Thursdays 4-8 p.m., Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. until Halloween. They are located at 1781 County Road 1, Carlton, Minn.
Tickets are $8 and children ages two and under are free and do not include hayrides and horse rides. See their Facebook page for more information or call 218-590-5855.
