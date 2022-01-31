The National Institute on Aging defines dementia as the loss of cognitive functioning, thinking, remembering and reasoning, to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities.
There are several different forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. A person’s symptoms can vary depending on the type. Some of the symptoms include: memory loss that disrupts daily life, challenges in planning or solving problems, difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure and confusion with time or place.
Family Pathways is working to educate families, caregivers and friends about this disease with their program called “Dementia Friends.” Collette Colucci, Aging coordinator and educator for the program has worked with people affected by dementia for 35 years. She explained that Dementia Friends is a one hour session where they discuss dementia and its effects on the patient and their families. They also discuss the difference between dementia, Alzheimer’s and normal aging and what happens to the brain when someone has dementia.
“There are a lot of questions, a lot of fear out there about getting dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Sometimes people question if they are getting dementia or Alzheimer’s because they misplaced something. We misplace things all the time, for instance you may misplace your keys and find them somewhere such as next to the sink, that’s pretty normal as we get older. What isn’t normal is when you look at the keys and don’t know what they are for, that’s the difference,”said Colucci.
Family Pathways also offers family sessions for those families who do not feel comfortable in a group setting with strangers. It allows family members to ask questions specific to their loved one.
Colucci said, “With this disease, it’s harder on the family than it is the person going through it. Family members have to understand this is the new normal. Don’t grieve for them while they are still here, celebrate the person they are now.”
Caregivers are struggling more due to the pandemic. All sessions are now virtual, this means that not all caregivers can attend due to lack of internet or just the fact there is no one to keep an eye on their loved one, which can lead to interruptions during the session.
If you know someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s and you are struggling with how to communicate with them, the Dementia Friends program has some Ideas for talking to someone with dementia.
1. Acknowledge them, don’t just talk to the caregiver.
2. Call them by their name and let them know your name.
3. Make them feel comfortable in the situation. They will often times keep to themselves because they know they talk funny or they don’t say what is correct and they are afraid of being judged.
If you are interested in learning more about Dementia Friends please check out the Family Pathways website at Familypathways.org.
