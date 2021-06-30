Family, friends and fun are back on the schedule for this year’s Finlayson Fourth of July celebration.
Organizers Mary and Greg Sorenson are excited to see residents enjoy the 5K races, car show, kids games, music and of course, the parade.
The always popular food vendors are back this year, including the Lions famous pork chops, said Greg. There will not be a bouncy house this year, but the kids can enjoy playing games and searching for treasures during the scavenger hunt.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson is the marshall for this years parade.
“It was a tough year to be in law enforcement,” Greg said. “We want to honor them.”
The 5K is open to all ages, from kids to senior citizens, and winners will receive medals, said Greg. He said there is an average of 40 floats in the parade on a normal year, including high school bands, Shriners and a variety of floats.
The fun continues with area fire fighters participating in a water fight, a balloon toss for the kids and a medallion hunt.
The event ends with a bang as the fireworks wow the crowd after sunset.
The Sorensons said buttons are available at local businesses for $3. Drawings will be held for door prizes and larger grand prizes donated by area businesses, said Mary. She said the money goes back into the community and a portion will be used for other local events throughout the year. The money from previous years helped pay for items such as the new Christmas decorations in town and the flags for the summer months.
Finlayson Fourth Schedule
7 a.m. - 5K registration
8 a.m. - 5K race
10 a.m. - car show
10 a.m.- noon- cribbage in community center
10 a.m. - craft booths, face painting, cake walk and button drawings begin and held throughout the day
11 a.m. - outdoor beer garden opens and the Little Miss/Miss Finlayson Coronation begins
11 a.m.-noon Bingo in Community Center
1 p.m. - parade (line up at 10 a.m.)
After parade- Fire fighters water fight, kids balloon toss, scavenger hunt, medallion hunt, sawdust pile
2-4 p.m. bingo in the Community Center
4 p.m. - grand prize drawing
Afternoon music in the bandstand
Fireworks at dusk
