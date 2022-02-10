Finlayson, Sandstone and Willow River Fire Departments responded to a house fire on January 31, 2022 in Rutledge. Above right a fire fighter vented the attic where the worst of the fire was located. Also responding were the Essentia Ambulance and Pine County Sheriff’s Department.
