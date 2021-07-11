Everybody is welcome to participate in the Everyone’s Table free community meals in Sandstone.
The service is offered from 4:30-6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month (except the first Tuesday in August) at Grace Lutheran Church, 338 Division Street, Sandstone. Currently, only curbside pickup is available but organizer Larry Johnson that will change in August.
Johnson came up with the idea for the free event when he noticed a void in the community several years ago. The dream came to fruition in 2019. Eric Sturtz, a chef who worked at the New Scenic Cafe on the north shore volunteered to cook when they first opened. Currently different organizations take turns cooking the meals, including Osprey Wilds most recently.
Johnson estimates about 40-50 people showed up for the first meals. The program grew and at times served over 100 meals to residents.
“It brings ‘community’ to the community,” said Kathy George, city administrator. “It’s so wonderful to see people come together over a meal and talk to each other – especially, people who don’t normally see each other or have an opportunity to talk to each other. COVID-19 put a damper on the socializing aspect, but as we are coming out of the pandemic we are all looking forward to gathering together again at Everyone’s Table.”
Johnson hopes to eventually offer weekly meals. Another goal is to start a community garden in Sandstone.
“We need volunteers to step up to organize and oversee the project,” Johnson said. He said someone from the county SNAP program will teach residents how to can and preserve the food from the garden.
The next meal is Tuesday, July 20.
