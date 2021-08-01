National Night Out is a collaboration between communities and law enforcement to help improve the relationship between the two. The evening allows residents the opportunity to get to know each other in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.
“I think it is a good event to bring law enforcement and communities together as originally designed,” said Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. He said members of the sheriff’s department will try to stop by as many events as possible Tuesday evening.
NNO was introduced in August of 1984, according to the natw.org website. The first NNO included 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. The event took off and became an annual event in many cities and towns across the nation. Some neighborhoods hosted block parties, while others were centrally located and hosted by the city or local law enforcement and included demonstrations, games for kids, booths and more.
The event has grown to include 16,000 communities over the last 38 years, including 204 cities in Minnesota, from Askov to Zumbrota. NNO takes place Tuesday, Aug. 3 this year.
LOCAL EVENTS
Askov and surrounding area: The event will be held 4-7 p.m. at the Askov fairgrounds. Hot dogs, brats and baked beans are on the menu. A beverage and dessert is also included. The meal will be served by members of the Askov Fire Department.
There will be children’s games and prizes as well as a climbing wall, courtesy of the Minnesota National Guard. Other appearances include members of the Pine County Sheriff’s office, Life Life Link III Air Transport, Minnesota DNR and Smokey the Bear, North Memorial Air Care and Essentia Ambulance.
Sandstone: The event will be held 6-8 p.m. at the train park. The event will feature free food, live music by Rob McGown, comedy, a bouncy house and special guest speakers from various entities. The food is provided by the city and will be cooked and served by the American Legion. The Quarry Lions will serve the dessert. Hot dogs, chips, fruit, cake and a beverage are on the menu.
There will be a variety of booths set up, including the Sandstone Flower and Garden Club, Pine County Veterans Service, Tree House, Everyone’s Table and more.
Hinckley: The event begins its sixth year 5:30-8 p.m. at West Side Park, with food/refreshments provided by the City of Hinckley employees and city council members. The mayor and city staff will serve the burgers, brats, chips, dessert and beverage. The Riverside Swing Band plays music from the 1940s-1980s beginning at 6:30 p.m. Residents should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the music, or they can dance the night away to their heart’s content.
