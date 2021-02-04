Some have compared finding an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine to having a second full-time job.
Increased vaccine rollout has not made the system to get a vaccine less complicated for many. Vaccines are available to varying groups from the state, counties, cities, schools, local clinics and hospitals. To help clear up the complicated task of getting in line for your COVID-19 vaccine we have collected some helpful information and resources for you to use.
Things to know about vaccine
Members of the general public are encouraged to contact their local hospital and clinic for more information about how to register for a vaccine appointment. To find more information on vaccine availability and facilities that provide COVID vaccines, the Minnesota Department of Health website https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/ is a good place to start.
At this point, vaccinations for healthcare personnel and long-term care residents are the first priority. Once these groups are vaccinated, people in the 65 and older age group are being vaccinated. The state and counties are also working on vaccinating educators and child care providers. Even if you do not meet these criteria Eric Nielsen, Gateway Family Clinic Administrator, recommends that you get on a waitlist for the vaccine, once you meet the criteria you will be contacted.
There are currently two Food and Drug Administration approved versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to an email from Nielsen, “The main difference is how the vaccines are stored and both require 2 doses total, but the Pfizer vaccine doses are 3 weeks apart and the Moderna vaccine doses are 4 weeks apart.”
For those getting wanting to get a vaccine Nielsen recommends the following, “Register on Gateway’s website. Continue to wear a mask and wash your hands and stay healthy. Be aware that you should not get any other vaccines within 14 days prior to or after the COVID vaccine. Be prepared and available to get your second dose from the same facility where you received your first dose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.