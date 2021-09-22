Conservation Officer Victoria Griffith, working out of Isle, said she spent time this week monitoring angling and ATV activity in the Isle and surrounding areas. Walleye fishing opened again on Mille Lacs Lake, which brought more anglers onto the lake. Small-game hunters and archery deer hunters were also checked throughout the weekend. Assistance was given to local agencies on calls as well. Violations encountered during the week included failure to display ATV registration, several life jacket violations, fishing without a license, fishing with too many lines, ATV helmet violations with minors, and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found a few grouse hunters and deer hunters out on the small-game and archery deer opener. A majority of hunting activity continued to be those still out attempting to harvest a bear. Goose-hunting success increased throughout the week as crops started to come off the fields.
• Conservation Officer Mikeena Mattson, working out of Wealthwood, said she worked ATV/OHM, sport fishing and small-game, bear, and archery deer enforcement this past week. Many squirrel, grouse, bear, and archery deer hunters were contacted this past weekend. Enforcement action was taken for various violations found when boating and checking hunters, including angling without a license, angling with extra lines, ATV helmet violations, illegal ATV operation, no hunting/fishing license in possession, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and no blaze orange on while hunting.
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, said he spent the week continuing work on background investigations.
