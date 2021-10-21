The Finlayson woods are alive with the sounds of shrieks, screams and evil laughter echoing through the night every weekend in October. Hundreds of people of all ages have been scared out of their wits at the haunted trail in the middle of nowhere.
The Devil’s Getaway Haunted Trail in Finlayson had a humble beginning in the basement of Sheri Scott’s home as a fun event for her daycare children. They eventually moved it outside into the woods and it continued to grow with the help of her sons Drew and Chris. They added a hay wagon ride and continued to grow the haunted trail for several years.
When his mom and brother decided to call it quits, the now 22-year-old Drew took over the family project.
They recently had their best attendance Saturday, Oct. 9, said Drew. He estimated about 200 people including a wedding party wove their way through the scary scenes in the deep, dark woods.
Drew said friends and family members volunteer to set up the sets in the woods which include a gory butcher shop, creepy clown shack, a doll house and more. They mowed a trail in the field to grow the event and added a maze.
“Every year we add something new so it’s not the same thing every year,” Drew said.
He added that 2020 racked the highest attendance of the 14 years. Due to the pandemic he operated the event like a trunk or treat family friendly event. He said it was very successful and plans to do that again 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. He said it is not as spooky. There is not a charge for the trunk or treat.
Every year they donate the profits to someone in need or an organization such as the Gillette Children’s Hospital or cancer society.
This year they’re donating the money to one of their own. A trail member who did not want to be named in the paper was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer earlier this summer. The cancer spread into the blood and lungs. The member began chemotherapy and radiation last month. The cancer has not spread. Once the cancer is gone from the offending kidney, it can be removed.
The trail will be open dusk until 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct 23 and the final weekend Friday, Oct. 29- Sunday, Oct. 31. The cost of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 years and under.
It is located at 6425 Finlayson Road, Finlayson.
