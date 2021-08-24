Harvest Christian School dedicated their new facility on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The fire that caused the elementary building (The Depot) to be condemned just before the beginning of the school year last year led to the acquisition of the former Gateway Clinic near the interstate exchange.
Harvest Christian School opened its doors as New Life Christian Academy on October 12, 1984. They began meeting in the Shepherd’s Inn near Finlayson, Minn. On January 8, 1985, the board voted to change the school’s name as another school in Woodbury, Minn. was already named “New Life Christian Academy.”
Classes were held in many locations in the first 15 years. These included: The Shepherd’s Inn, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Finlayson, Hinckley Evangelical Free Church, The Church of Victory and Community Worship Center. In 1994, HCS acquired a building and land in Sandstone that had been owned by the Sandstone Youth Center. The existing building had been an old depot building in Bruno, Minn.
The Depot was used for school until there was a building project in 1999-2001. That building project added the current main building, which is where Jr. and Sr. High School classes were held. Classes began there in February of 2001. The Depot was used for most elementary classes.
Since 2001, Harvest has added teaching staff and grown to offer three-year-old preschool through 12th grade classes, partnerships for home school families and support for Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO) students.
School Board Chairman, Scott Swanson highlighted the many individuals and companies that made the acquisition possible, including Northview Bank for guidance and financing, Auto-Owners Insurance, DSGW Architects, Jeff Nelson & Sons Construction, Rocking H Plumbing and Heating, Gerald Schmidt Construction, D&E Heating and Cooling, Maser Electric, Brothers Fire & Security, ESC Systems, Jamar Company, Mohrs Furnace & Dust Cleaning, Twin Cities Acoustics, Jason Holmes, St. Croix Fence, City of Sandstone, Dorau Construction, Country Cabinetree, Dennis/Millie Kick, R&S Hardware, JP Window Fashions, Beaver Meadows, Cybert PC, Ron’s Rolloffs, and a host of volunteers.
Swanson also acknowledged the Sovereign Hand of God in leading and providing for the project. “Our teachers and staff provide an education with a distinct Christian world view to help students succeed every day. We are committed to offering a quality Christian education for our students. It is our pleasure to serve God through education and our families, churches, and communities” he stated.
