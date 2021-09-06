On Aug. 18, Regen Industrial Hemp USA – a new Pine County business – hosted a workshop at the Kunze family farm near Hinckley to talk to local farmers about the potential hemp holds for growers and manufacturers.
Regen CEO Jane Burnes Leverenz said the business is about creating a systems approach to growing, harvesting and processing industrial hemp into useful products.
“We’re here to get acquainted with industrial hemp and the different hybrid seeds and their properties – and to find out what is the future and the next third crop for farmers in America,” Leverenz said.
Leverenz and Lois Kunze grew a 22 by 70 foot test plot with three varieties of hemp plants on it, and invited area producers to come see how a hemp crop could develop in just 80 days of growing in East Central Minnesota.
Officials from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota Extension and other agricultural nonprofits also came to find out more and offer support and information for interested hemp growers and manufacturers.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, a Pine County resident, noted that there was once a hemp rope factory not far from the Kunze farm. However, for decades hemp was illegal to grow in Minnesota. That changed when the 2014 Farm Bill contained a provision for states to administer hemp pilot programs, and lawmakers passed the Minnesota Industrial Hemp Development Act in 2015.
“I worked for many years to get the legislation passed for us to even grow hemp in Minnesota,” Petersen said. “So it’s really exciting to see this. It could be a good niche third crop for many farmers. We have about 400 farmers in the state that are growing hemp. Some are smaller plots like this, and some are a couple of hundred acres.
“We’re bringing along the processing too,” Petersen added. “Farmers are figuring out how to grow it, but we’ll have to get the processing going along with it.”
While hemp has great potential for use in an enormous variety of products – from construction materials to clothing, and even in the fabrication of batteries – hemp growers need more companies to incorporate hemp into their goods in order to make it a reliably profitable crop.
“Early on we saw a lot of interest in CBD,” said Shannon Schlecht, executive director of the non-profit Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI). “We’re seeing increased interest in the fiber, and in the food and the feed side.”
He noted that hemp still needs to be certified by the Association of American Feed Control Officials before it can be marketed as animal feed.
“It’s such a versatile crop,” Schlecht said. “And it’s in its infancy yet. There is a lot of opportunity that exists [but] having assurances around a market, if you’re going to produce hemp, is pretty important.”
Leverenz said her company will contract with local hemp farmers and process their crops into components which can then be sent to manufacturers.
“Inside of these plants is a product called ‘bast’ which [can be made into] textiles and fiber, and ‘hurd’ which [can be made into] paper, plastics and building materials. The top is where the flowers and the biomass and the grain. So we want everybody to know what there is. What are the possibilities?”
Supporters of hemp are aware of the challenges they have to overcome, but are focused on the economic and environmental potential hemp offers for the future.
“It’s going to open up a third crop for the farmers,” Lois Kunze said. “Instead of corn and soybeans – hemp. And that would be just wonderful. It’s for the farmers.”
Leverenz said she hopes to open a hemp processing center in Hinckley, and is also in contact with the city of Sandstone about the possibilities of having manufacturers utilize their industrial park.
“Farmers have figured out how to grow [hemp],” Petersen said. “We’ve got to figure out and move our processing along in this state. We need people that are innovative and leaders like some of the folks here today.”
Find a video edition of this story at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qeyxoy-SD4.
