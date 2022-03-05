This past weekend Hinckley-Finlayson students in grades K-12 had the opportunity to learn about ice fishing. The Finlayson-Giese Sportsman’s Club provided rods for the kids to use during the event which they were also able to take home with them. Kids and guardians alike enjoyed free food and drinks while hanging out on the ice. At the peak of the event organizers counted 33 students. MnDNR Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier stopped out and talked with kids and parents about good conservation practices. “The bite was tough with only a few small perch caught,” said organizer with the Wellness Committee and H-F teacher Sam Favour. “It became very windy towards the end of the event. “ Favour plans to have the event again next year on the last Saturday of February.
