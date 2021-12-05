The delicate vintage style bird sits perched on top of a special base at the Pine County Historical Museum in Askov.
The Wright Flyer replica was built by Flight Expo, Inc. in 2003 for the 100 year anniversary, according to flightexpo.org. The full size replica has been on display around the Twin Cities area until a few weeks ago when it landed in Pine County.
“This will be on permanent display at the Pine County Museum,” said Sharon Sandberg, president of Flight Expo, Inc. She explained it was quite a process to get the plane into the museum.
“The Wright Flyer had to be trailered in. This last move we had to take the aircraft completely apart to fit into the doors and trailers we had available,” said Sandberg. “It was also a great time to clean the aircraft up. The sewing that was pictured (see photo) was marrying two sections of the upper wing together. We still have to do this for the lower section.”
The plane is also equipped with a replica of the original engine from 1903.
The original engine was 12 horsepower and weighed 180 pounds, according to wright-brothers.org. It had a one gallon fuel tank that was suspended from a wing strut and fed down a tube to the engine by gravity. The engine was custom made by a “mechanician” friend from ideas turned into sketches and then into reality, according to the website. The long bicycle chain turns the camshaft, which works other parts in a domino-like effect.
The first run of the original engine on February 12, 1903 was successful, but the following day the engine overheated and seized during a test run before even leaving the bench. They rebuilt the engine and it was ready to go by late spring.
Jacob Roshott knows a few things about aircraft engines. He is a semi-retired aircraft mechanic in the Twin Cities area and teaches aircraft maintenance at Minneapolis Community and Technical College. He admired the old plane after having lunch with his sister at the Little Mermaid Cafe in the museum. He is impressed with how the original A group of volunteers prepare to lift the Wright Flyer into place on a stand. engine was built out of ideas and sketches.
“Charles Taylor was a bicycle mechanic,” Roshott said. “The engine was basically carved out of metal. The way they made it work and applied it was very ingenious.”
Visit the Wright Flyer 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon - 4 p.m.Sunday at the Pine County Historical Society, 6333 H C Andersen Alle, Askov.
