Askov, MN (55704)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers before midnight. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers before midnight. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.