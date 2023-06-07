What was the name of the last movie you watched? Was it an action movie or was it a romantic comedy, or was it an animated movie you watched with your children? Remember when Star Trek first ran on TV? Or how about when the ‘original’ Star Wars movie first hit the theaters? Or when the “Terminator” movie or any others like it were shown in the theaters? Remember how cool you thought the action was and how real it looked? These days, the movies we watch often have even more awesome computer-generated effects, especially if you see it on the big screen or even a home theater that comes equipped with state-of-the-art surround sound. It’s like you are right there in the action!
When was the last time you read your Bible? I’m not trying to guilt you into reading your Bible. Whether you do or don’t spend time in the Scriptures is between you and God. I’m just trying to let you know that before the black and white moving pictures like Charlie Chaplin films and radio shows like ‘War of the Worlds’, there were books. Classic novels like “War and Peace”, “A Tale of Two Cities”, “Gone with the Wind”, and “Moby Dick.” And before those, there was the Bible.
You might be wondering how I could possibly compare the Bible to these classic novels. Easy! In the Bible, there are many intense stories of wars and battles and then peace. In the Bible, there are numerous cities written about in pairs. In the Bible, there are numerous narratives and comparisons about the wind. The Bible even has a story of a great big fish in it! The Bible may not have car or spaceship chases, but it does have chariots, and life or death foot chases. Most importantly though, is that the Bible has a hero that lasts throughout the ages into today, and the Bible is entirely non-fiction. Imagine that! All best parts of classic novels all ready for you to read, all rolled up into one book.
The Bible is better than a movie and has action, romance, history, plots, and a really excellent storyline from beginning to end. Hey, did I mention that the Bible has global intrigue, international spies, and espionage? Well, it DOES! Like many of our favorite movies, the Bible comes complete with a happy ending, too! It’s God’s story and it stars our living triune God.
Spoiler alert! It’s about how our God sends His only Son to save the human creatures that He made. But don’t just take my word for it, get into your Bible and see just how our God does it! It’s worth more than just your time, it’s worth knowing about God’s Son Jesus, our Savior, how much God loves you, and how He secured the gift of eternal life for you.
May God richly bless you, today and every day!
Mike Metzler is the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at 320-384-6267
