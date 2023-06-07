What was the name of the last movie you watched?  Was it an action movie or was it a romantic comedy, or was it an animated movie you watched with your children?  Remember when Star Trek first ran on TV? Or how about when the ‘original’ Star Wars movie first hit the theaters?  Or when the “Terminator” movie or any others like it were shown in the theaters? Remember how cool you thought the action was and how real it looked?  These days, the movies we watch often have even more awesome computer-generated effects, especially if you see it on the big screen or even a home theater that comes equipped with state-of-the-art surround sound. It’s like you are right there in the action! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.