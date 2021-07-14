Use your creative & artistic energy as you transform a two dimensional wooden shape of a rutabaga into a work of art.
Your creation will be displayed at the annual Askov Rutabaga Festival & Fair.
Each wooden blank must be purchased for $10. You pick up your blank from the Fair Office on the Askov Fairgrounds beginning on August 2 at 10 a.m. First come, first served. There are a limited amount of wooden blanks.
We encourage you to be creative. The shape of the rutabaga can feature polka dots, local scenery, designs, themes or anything Askov! You are required to bring your painted rutabaga, your masterpiece to the fairgrounds by August 21. The rutabaga art will be displayed at the festival where all can enjoy. All entries will be judged and a cash prize will be awarded.
Upon the closing of our festival you may bring your artwork home again. Be part of the beautification of the festival!
